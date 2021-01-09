PM Modi inaugurates 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention, says NRIs have strengthened their identity abroad

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being held virtually. This is the 16th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Aaffairs and provides a platform to engage and connect with the Indian diaspora.

"In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

"Today, we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti,'' PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

''India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines,'' the PM said.