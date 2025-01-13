Z-Morh Tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir that will make the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible throughout the year.

The two-lane, bi-directional tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, is set to significantly enhance year-round road connectivity to the Ladakh region. The construction work on the strategic infrastructure project commenced in May 2015, was completed in 2023. The tunnel had its soft launch in February 2024.