PM MODI INDEPENDENCE DAY SPEECH

India's 79th Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Addresses Nation, Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

PM Modi's 79th Independence Day speech will spotlight 'Operation Sindoor' valor & hint at J&K statehood restoration.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 07:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India's 79th Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Addresses Nation, Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his addresse to the nation on the occasion of 79th Independence Day at Red Fort (PHOTO: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day. In his 11th consecutive address, PM Modi reflected on the nation's journey since 1947, acknowledging the initial challenges while celebrating collective achievements and national pride.

Recalling India's Post-Independence Journey

The Prime Minister began by setting the historical context of India's freedom. "Our country got independence in 1947, but it faced many challenges," he stated, recalling the period of "utter poverty" after long years of foreign rule. Despite these initial hurdles, he emphasized the "extraordinary progress in all fields" made over the past 78 years, affirming that "India is well on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation and is moving ahead with great confidence."

The Guiding Light Of The Constitution

PM Modi lauded the foundational role played by the Constituent Assembly in shaping the nation's democratic future. "The constituent assembly played a very important role, by drafting a document that served as guiding light for the country," he remarked, highlighting the enduring relevance of the Constitution in steering India's path.

A Festival Of Collective Achievements And Pride

The Prime Minister framed Independence Day as a momentous occasion for national unity and celebration of shared success. "Today is a celebration of our collective achievements," he declared, embodying the spirit of solidarity among 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians.

He further underscored the profound significance of the day, stating, "This is a festival of pride, of 140 crore promises." This resonated with the national aspiration and collective resolve towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, the centenary of independence. The address set a forward-looking agenda while firmly rooting itself in the historical context of India's journey to freedom and self-reliance.

