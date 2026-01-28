PM Modi unveils USD 500 billion energy plan at India Energy Week 2026: Investment roadmap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday set a huge target for global investors. He announced that India’s energy sector has a combined investment potential of USD 500 billion. Speaking at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence during a roundtable for India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, the Prime Minister presented India as the "Reforms Express." He aims to make it the world’s third-largest economy and a key player in the global energy market.

The meeting included 27 global and domestic CEOs, such as leaders from TotalEnergies, BP, Vedanta, and the International Energy Forum (IEF). They showed a strong interest in expanding their presence in India’s stable and growing market.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, "Interacted with top CEOs of the energy sector earlier this evening. India will play a key role in the global energy sector. This is also a sector where India offers immense investment opportunities, growth and innovation. The energy sector CEOs shared valuable inputs on the sector and expressed confidence in India’s growth trajectory."

USD 100 billion target for oil & gas

The Prime Minister focused on the upstream sector. India is actively pursuing a target of USD 100 billion in investments in oil and gas by the end of the decade.

Exploration Frontier: The government plans to expand exploration to 1 million square kilometers, significantly reducing “No-Go” zones.

Hydrocarbon Hopes: Over 170 blocks have already been awarded. The Andaman and Nicobar Basin is emerging as the next major hydrocarbon area under the 'Samudra Manthan' mission for deep-sea exploration.

Refining Leadership: PM Modi mentioned that India, currently ranked second in global refining, is on track to become the world’s top refining hub. Plans are in place to scale capacity from 260 MMTPA to over 300 MMTPA.

Green energy and the 'gas-based economy'

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s shift from energy security to energy independence. He invited investments across the entire value chain:

Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG): A significant USD 30 billion opportunity exists for investors in the CBG segment.

LNG Dominance: With a goal of meeting 15% of energy needs through gas, Modi pointed out opportunities in LNG terminals, pipelines, and regasification.

Shipbuilding & Maritime: India is launching a ₹70,000 crore shipbuilding program to construct LNG vessels domestically, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Industry leaders signal confidence

The 27 CEOs at the roundtable expressed strong confidence in India’s policy stability and long-term demand visibility. Leaders from BP, Vitol, Trafigura, and ReNew noted that India's proactive reforms and connections between government and industry have made it a reliable partner in a shaky global landscape.

"India is riding the Reforms Express. Our energy sector is at the heart of our aspirations. My message to the world is: Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale with India, and Invest in India." PM Narendra Modi

Policy alignment and sectoral support

The meeting also included Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State Suresh Gopi. The Prime Minister stressed that these discussions are vital for direct feedback. They help the government refine policies and ensure that the profitability of companies investing in India will increase.

