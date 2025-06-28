PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Astronaut Aboard International Space Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently became the first Indian astronaut to board the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to journey into space, marking a significant milestone for India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a special interaction with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently made history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to enter the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to travel to space.
I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station. Watch the special interaction! https://t.co/MoMR5ozRRA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025
