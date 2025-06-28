Advertisement
SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA'S AXIOM SPACE MISSION

PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Astronaut Aboard International Space Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently became the first Indian astronaut to board the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to journey into space, marking a significant milestone for India.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Astronaut Aboard International Space Station PM Modi Interacts With Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo: X/PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a special interaction with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently made history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to enter the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to travel to space.

 

