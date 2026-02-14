PM Modi likely to be invited for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in: BNP signals 'new page' in India-Dhaka relations

In a move signaling a significant change in diplomacy in South Asia, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced it will invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman.

The invitation, confirmed by the party's top foreign policy advisor, shows a major shift from years of tense relations and comes after the BNP's decisive win in the February 2026 parliamentary elections.

VIDEO | Dhaka: Humayun Kabir, Adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on how the party wants to reset ties with India, says, "It's not for the party, it's for the governments of both countries, for the government of India as well as the new elected government of Bangladesh... to… pic.twitter.com/7kjqS5HpTY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

A goodwill gesture for regional priority

Humayun Kabir, Joint Secretary General (International Affairs) and advisor to Tarique Rahman, shared the plans in an exclusive interview with WION. He pointed out that the invitation is key to the new administration's goal of making the region a strong global player.

Political vision: Kabir stated that Rahman's foreign policy focuses on regional cooperation. "You give an invitation for people to attend, you will have expectations that they attend. It is a goodwill gesture," Kabir said.

Multilateral focus: The new government plans to revitalize platforms like SAARC and BIMSTEC to balance regional power dynamics and encourage economic growth.

Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in… https://t.co/hJAOguIvKZ — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) February 14, 2026

Modi-Rahman outreach: The first steps

This announcement follows a high-level phone call on Friday, February 13. During the call, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on his "remarkable victory."

Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a "democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh." Analysts see this early outreach as a smart move by New Delhi to protect its interests after the 2024 removal of the Awami League government.

Challenges to the 'reset': The Hasina factor

While the BNP seeks a "reset," Kabir acknowledged that some challenges remain—most notably the situation surrounding former PM Sheikh Hasina in India. The BNP leadership has hinted that her ongoing "exile" in Delhi may create issues in future extradition or diplomatic discussions.

Timeline for transition

After the February 11 elections, where the BNP alliance reportedly won over 200 seats, the official transition is progressing quickly:

February 15-16: Newly elected MPs are expected to take their parliamentary oaths.

February 17-18: Tarique Rahman, returning to power after nearly two decades in exile, is expected to be sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The ceremony will occur at the Bangabhaban, with several regional leaders expected to be on the guest list along with PM Modi.

