NewsIndiaPM Modi likely to be invited for Tarique Rahmans swearing-in: BNP signals new page in India-Dhaka relations
TARIQUE RAHMAN

PM Modi likely to be invited for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in: BNP signals 'new page' in India-Dhaka relations

The BNP confirmed plans to invite PM Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman's 2026 swearing-in ceremony. Know the details of the Modi-Rahman phone call, the potential 'reset' in bilateral ties, and the challenge of the 'Hasina factor.'

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi likely to be invited for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in: BNP signals 'new page' in India-Dhaka relations

In a move signaling a significant change in diplomacy in South Asia, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced it will invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman.  

The invitation, confirmed by the party's top foreign policy advisor, shows a major shift from years of tense relations and comes after the BNP's decisive win in the February 2026 parliamentary elections.  

A goodwill gesture for regional priority

Humayun Kabir, Joint Secretary General (International Affairs) and advisor to Tarique Rahman, shared the plans in an exclusive interview with WION. He pointed out that the invitation is key to the new administration's goal of making the region a strong global player.  

Political vision: Kabir stated that Rahman's foreign policy focuses on regional cooperation. "You give an invitation for people to attend, you will have expectations that they attend. It is a goodwill gesture," Kabir said.  

Multilateral focus: The new government plans to revitalize platforms like SAARC and BIMSTEC to balance regional power dynamics and encourage economic growth.  

Modi-Rahman outreach: The first steps  

This announcement follows a high-level phone call on Friday, February 13. During the call, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on his "remarkable victory."  

Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a "democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh." Analysts see this early outreach as a smart move by New Delhi to protect its interests after the 2024 removal of the Awami League government.  

Challenges to the 'reset': The Hasina factor  

While the BNP seeks a "reset," Kabir acknowledged that some challenges remain—most notably the situation surrounding former PM Sheikh Hasina in India. The BNP leadership has hinted that her ongoing "exile" in Delhi may create issues in future extradition or diplomatic discussions.  

Timeline for transition  

After the February 11 elections, where the BNP alliance reportedly won over 200 seats, the official transition is progressing quickly: 

February 15-16: Newly elected MPs are expected to take their parliamentary oaths.  

February 17-18: Tarique Rahman, returning to power after nearly two decades in exile, is expected to be sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of Bangladesh.  

The ceremony will occur at the Bangabhaban, with several regional leaders expected to be on the guest list along with PM Modi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

