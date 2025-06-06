PM Modi Invited To G7 Summit By Canadian PM Carney

India-Canada Relations: In a sign of thaw in strained India-Canada relations, Canadian PM Mark Carney has extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi for the G7 summit to be held in Kananaskis later this month. Taking to X, PM Modi said that he received a call from Carney and assured that India and Canada will work with renewed vigour. The summit will be held from June 15 to 17.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," said PM Modi on X.

Given the complexities in the relationship between India and Canada, there was considerable buzz about whether Prime Minister Modi would even receive an invitation. Many wondered if this would mark the first G7 summit since 2019 that he wouldn't be present at.

The relations between India and Canada hit a new low during former PM Justin Trudeau's tenure when he openly accused India of sponsoring the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. While India rejected the allegation, it sought evidence from Trudeau but he failed to give any. The further escalation led to a diplomatic standoff. Both the countries reduced the presence of their diplomatic staff as the relations hit a new low.

However, the Canadian Prime Minister is hopeful of rebuilding ties with India. Carney has said it was a priority for his government, describing the ties with India as an "incredibly important relationship". He had said Canadians have deep personal, economic and strategic ties with India. The visit to Kananaskis will come at a time when Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing for deepening economic cooperation with India.

As the G7 President this year, Canada will host the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to 17.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world’s most advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

PM Modi had also attended the 50th G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia last year where India was invited as an Outreach Country.

The visit was the Prime Minister's first overseas trip after assuming office in his third consecutive term.

It was India's 11th participation in G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit where he engaged with other world leaders on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South.