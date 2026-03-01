PM Modi invokes ‘Vetri Vel’ in Madurai; targets DMK at NDA rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday combined governance and politics during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, inaugurating major infrastructure projects in Madurai before launching a pointed attack on the ruling DMK at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally.

At a public function earlier in the day, the Prime Minister announced that historically significant sites in the state, including Adichanallur, would be developed as world heritage destinations. He said the Centre remained committed to safeguarding Tamil civilisation and ensuring its global recognition.

From the venue, Mr Modi travelled to the renowned Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple, where he offered prayers. He later said he had sought blessings for the progress of Tamil Nadu and the nation as a whole.

Referring to the recent death of a young devotee, Puran Chandran, who reportedly died while lighting a lamp at a temple pillar, the Prime Minister said he had met the bereaved family to express his condolences. “I prayed to Lord Murugan for eternal peace for his soul,” he said, alleging that the incident reflected injustice under the DMK administration.

“Let the DMK government do what it wants, but in the end, truth will prevail. Murugan will triumph,” he declared.

‘Vetri Vel’ chants at NDA rally

Addressing a large NDA rally at Mandela Nagar in Madurai district, Mr Modi opened his speech with chants of “Vetri Vel… Vetri Vel… Vetri Vel,” invoking Lord Murugan to enthusiastic applause from party supporters.

Turning to the political contest ahead, he described the forthcoming Assembly election as a decisive moment for the state.

“Some people are dreaming of returning to power, but after seeing this massive gathering, their dreams will vanish like a mirage. The people have decided to remove the DMK and bring the NDA to power,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister criticised the DMK’s governance record, noting that the party secured a clear majority in 2021 after 25 years but, in his view, had failed to deliver effective administration. He also accused the earlier DMK-Congress alliance of stalling key infrastructure projects prior to 2014, including the Maduravoyal flyover and the Tuticorin port shipping channel scheme, claiming these initiatives were revived once the NDA formed the government at the Centre.

Mr Modi further alleged an increase in crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, pledging that law and order would be strengthened should the NDA come to power in the state.

Responding to a remark by a DMK leader that they were “not afraid” of him or his father, the Prime Minister said, “In a democracy, no one needs to fear anyone. If someone says they are not afraid of me, it means they respect my commitment to democracy. Without realising it, they are giving me a certificate of appreciation.”

Senior NDA figures attended the rally, including Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Anbumani Ramadoss, T. T. V. Dhinakaran and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, among other alliance leaders.

With inputs from IANS