/PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with the two leaders discussing the situation in West Asia and ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian officials were also present at the meeting.
According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Modi and Pezeshkian reviewed the latest developments in India-Iran relations and stressed the need to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We discussed the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."
Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026
We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in… pic.twitter.com/qagQy5o108
The meeting comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia. PM Modi and Pezeshkian had last spoken over the phone in June, when the Iranian President briefed the Prime Minister on developments in the region and discussed the way forward. PM Modi had welcomed the understanding reached to end the conflict and underlined the need for continued efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.
The two leaders had also spoken on March 21, when they discussed the security situation in West Asia in detail.
PM Modi is in Bishkek to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.
Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several sectors, besides exchanging views on the situation in West Asia.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X that the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, economic ties, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.
"PM Narendra Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties," the MEA added.
During his visit, PM Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Bishkek. The statue was unveiled during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.
"In Bishkek this morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the city. Gandhi Ji’s thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," PM Modi posted on X.
The Prime Minister also met members of communities with close links to India, including Yoga practitioners, academics, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni, researchers and members of the Indian diaspora.
"Met a group of people who have a close association with India. This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers, and more. Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," PM Modi said in another post on X.
(With IANS inputs)
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