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  • /PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Modi and Pezeshkian reviewed the latest developments in India-Iran relations and stressed the need to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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