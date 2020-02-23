हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Namaste Trump

PM Modi is my friends, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit

Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.

PM Modi is my friends, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit
Reuters photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump who is on a two-day visit to India,  departed from Washington on Sunday evening (February 23, 2020). Before his departure, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine and he is looking forward to the meet. 

Trump said, ''I get along very well with PM Modi. I am looking forward to go to India,'' adding, ''I am told that it is going to be the biggest event. I am going to be there for one night.''

Trump also opened up on Taliban-Afghan issue and said, ''People just want to make a deal. Taliban is tired of fighting for the last nineteen years, which is quite a long time."

He also praised Chinese Xi Jinping for combating coronavirus emergency and said, ''China and Xi Jinping doing a good job combatting coronavirus.''

Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought on the visit and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.

Ivanka tweeted, "Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world`s two largest democracies has never been stronger!"

Earlier, Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in the year 2017. 

This will be the fifth meeting between PM Modi and Trump in the last eight months. US First Lady Melania Trump along with a high-level delegation including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be travelling to India along with Trump.

 

 

Tags:
Namaste TrumpDonald Trump India visitIvanka Trump
Next
Story

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Donald Trump's two-day visit

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Delhi: CAA clashes in Durgapuri and Maujpur, paramilitary deployed