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PM Modi is visiting Canada i December: Carney reveals why this trip is 'exceptionally important'

The prime minister is expected to visit Canada in December, with India-Canada CEPA talks set to move into their fifth round on October 5.

Written ByANI
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:31 AM IST
PM Modi is visiting Canada i December: Carney reveals why this trip is 'exceptionally important'
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PM Modi is visiting Canada i December: Carney reveals why this trip is 'exceptionally important'
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