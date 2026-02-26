PM Modi in Israel: 'India One' becomes world's most tracked flight; key highlights from Knesset address

In a remarkable display of global interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to Israel on Wednesday, February 25, became the most tracked aircraft in the world. As the Prime Minister's official plane, India One, navigated through Saudi Arabian airspace toward Tel Aviv, thousands of users worldwide monitored the historic journey in real-time.

Flightradar24: Over 9,000 concurrent trackers

According to data from the global flight-tracking service Flightradar24, around 4:00 PM IST, the prime minister's aircraft surged to the top of the global charts.

Live monitoring: At its peak, 9,225 active users tracked the Boeing 777-300ER as it crossed the Middle East.

Social media buzz: The platform posted a real-time update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "India One is flying to Israel today and is currently passing over Saudi Arabia. On board is India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The route: The six-hour flight departed New Delhi at 9:00 AM and landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at 4:15 PM IST.

A historic address to the Knesset

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour and a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This two-day state visit, Modi’s second since 2017, marks a significant diplomatic milestone.

Later that evening, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament. Speaking to a special plenary session, he reaffirmed India’s strong zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, explicitly condemning the October 7 attacks. The prime minister also received the prestigious ‘Speaker of the Knesset’ Medal, dedicating it to the lasting friendship between the two resilient democracies.

Strengthening the strategic partnership

Beyond the symbolic tracking and parliamentary address, the visit focuses on high-level defense and technology negotiations:

Defense & security: Leaders are reviewing cooperation on India’s indigenous ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defense shield, with potential integration of Israeli Iron Dome technologies.

Deep tech & AI: Following last week’s AI Impact Summit in India, discussions center on quantum computing, semiconductors, and cross-border financial linkages.

Economic ties: Both nations are pushing for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and reviewing the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed in 2025 to strengthen trade and innovation.

