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  • /PM Modi, Jaishankar wish Amit Shah on birthday, hail success against Maoism

PM Modi, Jaishankar wish Amit Shah on birthday, hail success against Maoism

He credited Shah’s administrative understanding with making the country’s internal security machinery more effective.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
PM Modi, Jaishankar wish Amit Shah on birthday, hail success against Maoism

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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PM Modi, Jaishankar wish Amit Shah on birthday, hail success against Maoism
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