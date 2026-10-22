/PM Modi, Jaishankar wish Amit Shah on birthday, hail success against Maoism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday, praising his contribution to public service and to the country’s internal security.
In a post on X, Modi said,
Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @AmitShah— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026
केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी को जन्मदिवस की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा तथा जनकल्याण के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता सराहनीय है। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुखमय जीवन और दीर्घायु की कामना है।— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 22, 2026
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