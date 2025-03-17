PM Modi Joins Trump’s Truth Social, Shares First Post With US President, Podcast With Lex Fridman

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by former US President Donald Trump.

In his first post, PM Modi expressed enthusiasm about engaging with users on the platform. "Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," he wrote.

Shortly after, he shared the link to his recent three-hour podcast with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman. The conversation covered leadership, global affairs, and India's civilisational outlook.

During the discussion, aired on Sunday, PM Modi told Fridman that he and Trump share a strong bond as both prioritize their nations. He added that their mutual trust remained intact even when Trump was out of office during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a video link to Modi’s podcast on Truth Social. Modi responded, thanking the former US President for sharing the interaction. "Thank you, my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," he wrote.

Truth Social was launched by Trump in 2022 after he was banned from major platforms such as Facebook and X following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.