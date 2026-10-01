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UPSC turns 100: PM Modi stresses 'Nation First', calls for standardised recruitment

The PM said those chosen through these institutions will play a significant role in building a developed India and will also be among its biggest beneficiaries.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
UPSC turns 100: PM Modi stresses 'Nation First', calls for standardised recruitment

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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