/UPSC turns 100: PM Modi stresses 'Nation First', calls for standardised recruitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission at Bharat Mandapam, setting out the principles he believes should guide recruitment into public service and calling for closer coordination among the country's recruitment bodies. The event marked 100 years since the first Public Service Commission was established in India in 1926. It also closed a year-long celebration that began in October 2025.
The PM said two principles should always be kept in mind while selecting candidates for public service. The first is "Nation First" and the second is "Citizen First." He said every selection should be judged against both, so that those entering public service understand their responsibility towards the country and its people.
Modi also asked whether the processes and procedures followed by different public service commissions can be standardised where appropriate. He said greater collaboration, wider use of technology and sharing of best practices can make recruitment more efficient and better suited to the needs of a changing India.
Speaking about the larger goal of a "Viksit Bharat," the PM said the country needs effective governance to get there. He said the UPSC and the State Public Service Commissions have an important role in this effort.
The PM said those chosen through these institutions will play a significant role in building a developed India and will also be among its biggest beneficiaries.
On the occasion, Modi released a UPSC Centenary Commemorative Coin, a Commemorative Stamp and a book titled 100 Landmark Judgements – Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India.
The celebrations ran over two days at Bharat Mandapam. The first day, September 30, featured "Shatabdi Samaroh – Manthan", with addresses by eminent speakers and panel discussions. Thursday's programme brought together UPSC members, representatives of State Public Service Commissions, senior officers and academics.
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