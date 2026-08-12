Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a jovial conversation during the wedding reception organised by NCP-SCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule at 6 Janpath, New Delhi. This event saw the coming together of political rivals. PM Modi shook hands with the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, before meeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
While the Prime Minister said that he has not changed, Kharge replied with a humorous comment saying: "Vaisa nahi hai, thoda badal gaye ho" (It's not like that. You have changed a bit). This interaction culminated in laughter and a low-five gesture from both leaders.
PM Modi: “Priyanka, how are you?”— (@_VK86) August 12, 2026
Priyanka: “I’m good, Sir. How are you?”
PM Modi: “I’m still the same.”
Kharge: “Bhai Sahab, aap thoda badal gaye hain!”
PM Modi: “Oh, really?” pic.twitter.com/OnPt9L2trc
There were some informal exchanges during this event, which included:
Informal greetings: PM Modi asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's well-being before having an interaction with Kharge.
Stage interactions: Supriya Sule herself led Sonia Gandhi to the centre stage, accompanied by the couple Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani, placing Rahul Gandhi next to them.
Cross-party interactions: Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Congress MP Deepender Hooda were spotted exchanging a handshake.
The event in Delhi marked the wedding of Revati Sule to Sarang Lakhani, an industrialist from Nagpur, who got married after performing their respective rituals in Mumbai.
Among the most important guests from the worlds of politics, law, and sports were:
Ministers in the Union Cabinet: Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramdas Athawale, and Chirag Paswan.
Leaders of the Opposition: Chief of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and veteran Congress leaders.
Former and current dignitaries: PT Usha of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and former Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Although parliamentary sessions tend to be marked by heated arguments between the government and the opposition, such high-profile social events have been known to offer neutral venues where interactions can happen easily.
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