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'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter at Supriya Sule's daughter's reception | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi shared informal moments and light banter at 6 Janpath during the wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter at Supriya Sule's daughter's reception | VIDEO
Image Credit: PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter at Supriya Sule's daughter's reception.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter at Supriya Sule's daughter's reception | VIDEO
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