Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to avoid foreign trips, destination weddings abroad and unnecessary purchases of gold. The Prime Minister is currently in Bishkek attending the SCO summit as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
In a selfie-style video message, PM Modi congratulated the country on registering 7.8% economic growth and emphasised the need to strengthen self-reliance while giving greater priority to swadeshi products.
7.8% growth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026
Strong numbers.
Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU
“Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” PM Modi said.
He said placing greater emphasis on swadeshi products and self-reliance would help India achieve its long-term goals.
“The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance, I have firm faith that when it is 100 years of independence, we will present a developed India to our young generation,” he said.
He said India had achieved the growth despite global instability, wars, crises and disruptions to supply chains.
PM Modi took swipe at Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi said India was advancing rapidly despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and supply chain disruptions. Taking a dig at his critics, he said some people in the country, “drowned in an atmosphere of despair”, were spreading an “echo of lies” everywhere.
“India is progressing rapidly. On the other hand, within India too, people drowned in an atmosphere of despair are engaged in spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ all around. Overcoming all these things, breaking through all those challenges, the country has achieved 7.8% growth. We have to maintain this pace,” he said.
The phrase “jhooth ki goonj” appeared to be an indirect reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, a student outreach initiative addressing issues such as paper leaks, unemployment and concerns related to the education system.
‘Dreams of young generation will be fulfilled’: PM Modi
PM Modi said the country’s youth would see their dreams fulfilled through the hard work being undertaken today. “We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation through our hard work today,” he said.
He also urged citizens to continue contributing to the nation’s progress, asserting that the government’s policies and intentions were on the right track.
“And therefore, countrymen, let us leave no stone unturned in our efforts. Our policy is right, our intention is clear, and the strength of 140 crore countrymen, coming together today, is taking the country to new heights,” PM Modi said.
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