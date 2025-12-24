PM Modi Lauds ISRO For Successful Launch Of ‘BlueBird 6’ Aboard India’s LVM-M6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful take off of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-M6), carrying United States’ AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, calling it a ‘significant stride’ in India's commercial space sector.

LVM3-M6 successfully placed AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2, a 6.5-tonne communication satellite, the heaviest commercial satellite ever deployed to Low Earth Orbit.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi hailed India’s self-reliance and India’s Youth powered space program and advancement in commercial space sector.

In a post on the social media platform X PM Modi said, "Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful. With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships. This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations."

USA’s BlueBird Block-2 is designed to provide space-based cellular broadband straight to unmodified smart phones, transforming connectivity in remote regions.

This mission builds on the LVM3-M5 launch which took place in November 2025, successfully placed India's heaviest communications satellite CMS-03 into orbit, designed specifically for Indian Navy’s secure maritime communications.

In a post on X earlier today, PM Modi hailed the successful launch of LVM3-M6, emphasizing India’s stride towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ISRO’S rise in the global commercial launch market and praising ISRO’s scientists and engineers.

PM Modi stated, "A significant stride in India's space sector… The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey."

What Is LVM3?

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).

It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

ANI reported, in its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully accomplished on November 2 this year.

