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‘World’s longest Hydrogen train, designed and made in India’: PM Modi in Jind

The launch positions India among a select group of nations, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are actively testing or operating hydrogen-powered trains

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
‘World’s longest Hydrogen train, designed and made in India’: PM Modi in Jind
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India&#039;s first Hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat (Image: ANI Screengrab)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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