/‘World’s longest Hydrogen train, designed and made in India’: PM Modi in Jind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched India’s first hydrogen train on the Jind-Sonipat route. Prime Minister Modi described the launch as the fulfilment of a long-held dream, calling it a landmark moment for both self-reliance and sustainable development.
In a heartfelt message via an X post, the Prime Minister said, “Today, the dream of India receiving its first hydrogen train is about to come true. This is a very significant day in the direction of a self-reliant India and sustainable development. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with this.”
Accompanying his message, PM Modi shared an inspiring Sanskrit quote underscoring the importance of dedication and enthusiasm in achieving goals. He noted, “Whether a task is great or small, whatever a person wishes to accomplish should be carried out with complete dedication and renewed enthusiasm; this is the one quality that ought to be learned from a lion.”
The train will run on the Jind-Sonipat route, which has been chosen as the pilot section for this pioneering project. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established in Jind, complete with necessary safety approvals from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
This initiative represents a major step forward in Indian Railways’ journey towards greener and more innovative transportation solutions. By embracing hydrogen fuel cell technology, which generates electricity through a chemical reaction and emits only water vapour, India is moving decisively away from fossil fuel-dependent systems.
The launch positions India among a select group of nations, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are actively testing or operating hydrogen-powered trains.
Given that the technology is still in its early stages globally, this pilot project holds immense symbolic and practical importance for the country’s clean energy transition.
Describing the historic first train’s loco pilot, Gagandeep said, "... This is the first train of its kind in India. We received very good training. Trainers from Chennai came to teach us about this train. It is a very powerful train. It has eight travel cars and two power cars, providing power from both the front and rear. It has advanced safety features..."
The hydrogen train project aligns with India’s broader national goals of energy self-sufficiency, technological innovation, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions. It is expected to serve as a valuable learning experience for scaling up hydrogen-based mobility across the vast railway network in the years ahead.
On the flagship project, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Hydrogen is viewed as a new energy source globally. India has taken numerous new initiatives in hydrogen production, and the National Hydrogen Mission is actively working toward this. Developing technology to utilise hydrogen in transportation is essential. As part of this effort, Indian Railway engineers have developed this technology. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for hydrogen, new energy, and green energy, marking a highly significant step in the modernisation of the railways."
With this development, India joins the small but growing list of countries betting on hydrogen as a clean fuel for the future of rail transport. The successful operation of the Jind-Sonipat service could pave the way for wider adoption, reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and a cleaner environment.
The entire initiative has been welcomed as a proud milestone for Indian engineering and a testament to the country’s growing capabilities in green technology.
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