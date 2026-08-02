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'Youth must stay away from drugs to build Viksit Bharat': PM Modi launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan, urging young people to stay away from drugs and lead India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
'Youth must stay away from drugs to build Viksit Bharat': PM Modi launches nationwide anti-drug campaign
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Youth must stay away from drugs to build Viksit Bharat': PM Modi launches nationwide anti-drug campaign
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