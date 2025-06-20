PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Multiple Development Projects In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects for the water, rail, and power sectors in Bihar.

#WATCH | Siwan, Bihar | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for multiple development projects for the water, rail, and power sectors in the state (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/TJW18mxbNi

To further the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World," Prime Minister Modi flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. Notably, this is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

To boost railway infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. He also inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project. This railway line project is worth over Rs 400 crore. He also flagged off a new train service on the Vaishali-Deoria route in Siwan, Bihar.

He also inaugurated six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1800 crore, for the conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga in the region.

To boost power infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi also released the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in Bihar. He also handed over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U. (With ANI inputs)