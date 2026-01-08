PM Modi, Leaders Express Condolences On Death Of Vedanta Group Chairman Agnivesh Agarwal

Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the passing of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal. Sharing his message on X, the Prime Minister said the news was deeply shocking and saddening.

PM Responds to Anil Agarwal’s Emotional Post on X

“The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti”, said the post on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2026

The PM responded to the post of Anil Agarwal in which he announced the death of his son. “My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us”, said his post.

Industry Leaders, Politicians Express Condolences

Following Anil Agarwal’s announcement, condolences poured in from industry leaders and political figures across the country. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were among those who expressed their heartfelt sympathies.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also wrote in his X post, “Praying to Paramatma for strength to you and your family during this tough time”.

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 8, 2026

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju says in his X post that, “Me & my wife are heartbroken by the tragic demise of your charismatic son Agnivesh. Anil Ji, I'm sending our deepest condolences and offering heartfelt prayers”.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 7, 2026