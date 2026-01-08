Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004449https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-leaders-express-condolences-on-death-of-vedanta-group-chairman-agnivesh-agarwal-3004449.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi, Leaders Express Condolences On Death Of Vedanta Group Chairman Agnivesh Agarwal
AGNIVESH AGARWAL

PM Modi, Leaders Express Condolences On Death Of Vedanta Group Chairman Agnivesh Agarwal

PM Modi and leaders mourn the sudden death of Agnivesh Agarwal, eldest son of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, who passed away at 49 in New York.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi, Leaders Express Condolences On Death Of Vedanta Group Chairman Agnivesh AgarwalImage: IANS/ File Photo & X

Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the passing of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal. Sharing his message on X, the Prime Minister said the news was deeply shocking and saddening.

PM Responds to Anil Agarwal’s Emotional Post on X

“The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti”, said the post on X. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The PM responded to the post of Anil Agarwal in which he announced the death of his son. “My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us”, said his post.

Industry Leaders, Politicians Express Condolences

Following Anil Agarwal’s announcement, condolences poured in from industry leaders and political figures across the country. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were among those who expressed their heartfelt sympathies.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also wrote in his X post, “Praying to Paramatma for strength to you and your family during this tough time”. 

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju says in his X post that, “Me & my wife are heartbroken by the tragic demise of your charismatic son Agnivesh. Anil Ji, I'm sending our deepest condolences and offering heartfelt prayers”. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men cotton t shirt
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Cotton T-Shirts You’ll Love
women cardigan
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Women’s Cardigans to Layer in Style
US-Venezuela
US To 'Selectively' Roll Back Sanctions To Sell Venezuelan Crude
DNA Exclusive
What Is The Greenland Issue And How Is It Affecting US–NATO Relations?
Vedanta
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh, 49, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Indian Army
'Bhairav' And 'Shaktibaan': Army's Mega Leap For Drone Units, Unmanned Warfare
Indian Navy
Checkmate China! Indian Navy Set For Historic Power Boost In 2026 - Details
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
'Set Up Rain Shelters On Large Scale In Every District': CM Yogi Adityanath
US
US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic; Moscow Reacts
Mahadev Betting App Case
Mahadev Case: ED Attaches Rs 91.82 Cr Assets; Total Seizures Cross Rs 2,600 Cr