/PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata; says 'entire nation, world, seems connected'

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30...Yoga helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life...With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our own bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. That is why Yoga for Healthy Ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly," he ended.