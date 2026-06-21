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  • /PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata; says 'entire nation, world, seems connected'

PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata; says 'entire nation, world, seems connected'

International Yoga Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata's iconic Red Road, joining thousands of participants in a nationwide and global observance dedicated to health, wellness and active living.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata; says 'entire nation, world, seems connected'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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