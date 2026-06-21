/PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata; says 'entire nation, world, seems connected'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata's iconic Red Road, joining thousands of participants in a nationwide and global observance dedicated to health, wellness and active living. This year's celebrations were held under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthier lifestyle at every stage of life.
Watch video:
#WATCH | West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'
(Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/0ePO2eOI1U
Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "The entire nation, the world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community, on International Yoga Day. Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative..."
"It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the entire world from here...Where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience..." he added.
"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30...Yoga helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life...With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our own bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. That is why Yoga for Healthy Ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly," he ended.
Around 35,000 people participated in the main event at Red Road, where they joined the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Kolkata also witnessed one of the country's largest Yoga Day observances, with nearly 10 lakh people expected to take part in synchronised yoga sessions organised across the city.
The theme reflects growing global attention on healthy ageing as countries face rising life expectancy, lifestyle-related illnesses and non-communicable diseases. The focus is increasingly shifting from simply extending life to improving health, quality of life and overall well-being in later years.
Yoga Day celebrations were held across India and in several countries around the world. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said that more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), were organising programmes at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.
He noted that yoga has evolved into a global movement for health and wellness since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal to observe the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 21 June 2015 after Prime Minister Modi's proposal at the 69th session of the UN received the support of 175 member states.
Ahead of the celebrations, the Ministry of Ayush's Yoga Sangam Portal crossed six lakh organisational registrations, with participation continuing to grow. Under the initiative, organisations across the country conducted synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol and joined the national programme virtually.
The ministry said the response reflected unprecedented participation from institutions, communities and organisations working together to promote health, wellness and holistic living through yoga.
Adding a creative touch to the celebrations, internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Puri, Odisha, to mark the occasion. The artwork, completed in about 30 minutes, highlighted the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" and showcased the benefits of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being throughout life.
The sand animation also featured a depiction of Prime Minister Modi practising yoga, symbolising the growing global acceptance of yoga as a way of life. Through the artwork, Sahoo encouraged people to embrace yoga in their daily routines for a healthier, happier and more balanced future.
Rooted in India's ancient traditions, yoga has grown from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a worldwide movement embraced by millions. The annual observance continues to highlight India's contribution to global wellness while bringing people together across cultures in pursuit of better health and well-being.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.