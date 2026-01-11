PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra At ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ In Gujarat- Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, a four-day grand celebration commemorating 1,000 years of the resilience and enduring legacy of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple.

Key highlights of PM Modi’s Gujarat visit:

- During his visit, PM Modi conducted the Shaurya Yatra and later arrived at the Somnath Temple to offer prayers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- He paid tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

- The Prime Minister also offered floral tributes to Veer Hamirji Gohil, who laid down his life while defending the Somnath Temple from Zafar Khan’s invasion in 1299 AD.

-PM Modi led the Shaurya Yatra, a symbolic procession held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

- Visuals showed the Prime Minister standing in a flower-decorated open vehicle, accompanied by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'Shaurya Yatra', a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. CM Bhupendra Patel and Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi are also present.



The Shaurya Yatra represents courage, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that… pic.twitter.com/C9onIpoWGP ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

-The Shaurya Yatra symbolised courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit that safeguarded the Somnath Temple through centuries of adversity.