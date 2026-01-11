Advertisement
NewsIndiaPM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra At ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ In Gujarat- Key Highlights
PM MODI

PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra At ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ In Gujarat- Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Somnath Swabhiman Parv, led the Shaurya Yatra, offered prayers and tributes, highlighting Somnath Temple’s 1,000-year legacy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra At ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ In Gujarat- Key HighlightsImage: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, a four-day grand celebration commemorating 1,000 years of the resilience and enduring legacy of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple.

Key highlights of PM Modi’s Gujarat visit:

- During his visit, PM Modi conducted the Shaurya Yatra and later arrived at the Somnath Temple to offer prayers.

- He paid tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

- The Prime Minister also offered floral tributes to Veer Hamirji Gohil, who laid down his life while defending the Somnath Temple from Zafar Khan’s invasion in 1299 AD.

-PM Modi led the Shaurya Yatra, a symbolic procession held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

- Visuals showed the Prime Minister standing in a flower-decorated open vehicle, accompanied by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

-The Shaurya Yatra symbolised courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit that safeguarded the Somnath Temple through centuries of adversity.

