PM MODI

PM Modi Likely To Visit China For First Time Since Galwan Clash To Attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) regional summit, scheduled to be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This would be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. He last visited China in 2019.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: ANI)

