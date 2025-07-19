Advertisement
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Likely To Visit UK On July 23-24 For Landmark India-UK Free Trade Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United Kingdom on July 23-24, where the two countries may formally sign the landmark India-UK free trade agreement and explore strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

Jul 19, 2025
PM Modi Likely To Visit UK On July 23-24 For Landmark India-UK Free Trade Deal PM Modi. (Photo: ANI)

