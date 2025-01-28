PM Modi Likely To Visit US To Meet President Donald Trump; India To Host Quad Leaders This Year: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United States to meet President Donald Trump. A statement issued by the White House, after the two leaders exchanged their views on multiple subjects during a telephone conversation, said that there was discussion about plans for PM Modi to visit the White House.

"Today, US President Donald Trump held a productive call with PM Modi. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe," said the statement.

The statement further said that Trump pushed for increasing defence trade between the two nations and the two leaders also discussed their possible meeting in the US. "The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship. The leaders discussed plans for PM Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations," said the statement.

The White House added that both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs, said that Prime Minister Modi spoke with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and congratulated him on his historic second term as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2025

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. They discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence. The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together to promote global peace, prosperity and security," it said.