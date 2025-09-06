PM Modi, Macron Discuss Swift Resolution To Ukraine Conflict, Review Strategic Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on Saturday, exchanging views on global and regional developments, with particular focus on efforts to bring a swift and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the call, both leaders reiterated their commitment to fostering global peace and stability, highlighting the importance of coordinated diplomatic efforts. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s consistent support for a peaceful settlement and the early restoration of stability in the region.

“Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts to bring an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” PM Modi posted on X following the discussion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025

The two leaders also reviewed progress in bilateral collaboration across key sectors, including defence, economy, science, technology, and space. They reaffirmed their dedication to deepening ties under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap, and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to attend the AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in India in February 2026. Both leaders agreed to continue close coordination in support of global peace efforts.

This latest exchange follows an earlier phone conversation on 21 August, during which Modi and Macron coordinated positions on Ukraine in pursuit of a just and lasting peace. Macron had also shared his assessment of recent discussions held between European, US, and Ukrainian leaders in Washington, and offered his perspective on the situation in Gaza.

The French President expressed support for the early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting, “On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas; this is the key to our sovereignty and independence.”

He further remarked, “Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026.”

(With Inputs From IANS)