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  • /PM Modi made yoga a global movement, says Gujarat BJP chief on Yoga Day 2026

PM Modi made yoga a global movement, says Gujarat BJP chief on Yoga Day 2026

Marking International Day of Yoga 2026, Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga from India's ancient traditions to a global platform. Speaking at a mass yoga session in Ahmedabad, he highlighted yoga's growing international acceptance and health benefits.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
PM Modi made yoga a global movement, says Gujarat BJP chief on Yoga Day 2026
Image Credit: PM Narendra Modi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Instagram

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