/PM Modi made yoga a global movement, says Gujarat BJP chief on Yoga Day 2026

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote yoga on the global stage have helped transform an ancient Indian practice into an internationally recognised movement, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagdish Vishwakarma said while marking International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Vishwakarma participated in a mass yoga session with citizens at the Sabarmati Riverfront during an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to commemorate the annual observance on June 21.
Addressing participants, he said the growing global awareness of yoga was the result of sustained efforts led by the Prime Minister. “Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, awareness about yoga, India’s ancient heritage, has expanded globally. It is because of these efforts that we celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day,” Vishwakarma said.
He described yoga as more than a form of physical exercise, saying it represented a holistic way of life. “Yoga is not merely physical exercise, but a way of life that brings balance to the body, mind and soul,” he said.
Vishwakarma highlighted the benefits of regular yoga practice, stating that it helps reduce stress, improve concentration, strengthen immunity and encourage a healthier lifestyle.
He urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and called on young people in particular to embrace the practice.
“Regular yoga practice reduces stress, increases concentration, strengthens immunity and helps develop a healthy lifestyle,” he said, appealing to citizens to resolve to make yoga an integral part of everyday life.
The event formed part of 'International Yoga Day' celebrations held across Gujarat and the country, with large numbers of people participating in community yoga sessions.
At the Sabarmati Riverfront programme, participants gathered early in the morning to perform various yoga postures and breathing exercises under the guidance of instructors.
Among those present were State Minister Darshana Vaghela, MP Dinesh Makwana, legislators and other public representatives.
Party leaders, local dignitaries and a large number of residents also attended the programme.
The day is observed annually on June 21 following the adoption of a United Nations resolution in 2015, with yoga events now held in countries to promote physical and mental well-being.
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