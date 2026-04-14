PM Modi makes fresh appeal for support to Women's Reservation Bill in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on Tuesday, reiterated the double-engine government's commitment for fast-tracking growth in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand and also made a fervent appeal for cross-party support to the Women's Reservation Bill.

The Prime Minister also hailed the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government for being the first in implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and spoke about its pan-India roll-out, saying that the 'Devbhoomi' has already shown the way.

Making a strong case for 33 per cent representation of women in Legislative bodies, Prime Minister Modi appealed to all political parties in the state and the country to give unanimous support to the proposed amendments.

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He told the gathering that he has written a letter in the name of all sisters of the country, seeking their interest and support and made a fresh appeal to all the "mothers and sisters" of the country to read it.

Exhorting political parties in making women's reservation a reality, the Prime Minister said, "Today, from 'Devbhoomi', I once again appeal to all parties in the country to definitely support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandana Act. In 2029, we will ensure that 50 per cent of our country's population receives their rights."

He noted that a special discussion has been scheduled in the Parliament from April 16 and urged all political parties to come together and "advance this work, concerning the rights of the country's sisters and daughters, with unanimous consensus".

He also said that women should not face any delay in implementation of reservations and it should be come into force now.

"Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2029, followed by ongoing state Assembly elections. It should be implemented before 2029. This is the sentiment of the nation. This is the desire of 'Nari Shakti' (women power)," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the 'Devbhoomi' for embracing the UCC and said that its implementation across the country "is the expectation of our Constitution".

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi is a 210-km highway and is expected to cut down travel time to 2.5 hours.

The distance between Delhi and Dehradun, which existed at 235 km earlier, will now be reduced to 210 km, and curtail the travel time from 6.5 hours, as of now, to 2.5 hours once operational.