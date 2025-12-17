PM Modi Makes History: First World Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Civilian Honour, Securing 28th Global Award

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia): In a historic moment for India-Africa relations, Ethiopia on Tuesday (December 16) conferred its highest award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This prestigious recognition makes him the first global head of state or head of government to receive the award, which was presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The accolade also becomes the 28th foreign state honour bestowed upon PM Modi, highlighting the growing global recognition of India’s leadership on the world stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi described the award as a moment of immense pride.

"Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country – The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, recalling their recent meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa.

"Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

Highlighting the role of educators in fostering India-Ethiopia relations, PM Modi said, "Had this visit been in accordance with the normal diplomatic process, perhaps it would have taken a lot of time. But your love and affection brought me here just within 24 days."

He lauded teachers who have contributed to strengthening ties between the two nations, "We, in India, have always believed – Knowledge Liberates. Education is the foundation stone of any country. I am proud that in Ethiopia and India relations, the most significant contribution has been from our teachers. Ethiopia's great culture attracted them here, and they received the great fortune of preparing several generations here. Even today, several Indian faculty members are serving at Ethiopian Universities and higher education institutions."

Emphasising the importance of vision-based partnerships, PM Modi said, "Together with Ethiopia, we are committed to furthering such partnerships which can bring forth a solution to evolving global challenges and build new opportunities."

He dedicated the award to the people of India, saying, "I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," in a post on X.

The BJP described the award as a reflection of India’s rising global stature and PM Modi’s leadership.

"Pure pride for India. Ethiopia has conferred its highest civilian award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Shri Narendra Modi, making him the first global Head of State or Government to receive this distinction. This 28th international honour is a reflection of India's rising global stature and PM Modi's steady, respected leadership on the world stage. The whole nation celebrates as he dedicates this honour to 140 crore Indians," the party said in a post on X.

Ethiopia has conferred its highest national honour — The Great Honor, Nishan of Ethiopia on Prime Minister @narendramodi.



During his visit, India and Ethiopia elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with PM Modi stating that this step would bring new energy, speed and depth to their relations.

"Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed, and new depth," he said.

He also highlighted the enduring historical and cultural links between the two nations.

"India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication, and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The African Union HQ in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," he added.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, welcoming PM Modi, spoke positively about Ethiopia’s economic growth, stating that the country’s GDP and foreign investment have been rising steadily, with India as a leading contributor.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day official visit and was greeted with a warm welcome at the airport, marking the beginning of a significant chapter in India-Ethiopia relations.