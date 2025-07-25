PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu Inaugurate New Defence Ministry Building In Male

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the eleven-storey building is a symbol of the strong and long-standing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The MoD building has been constructed with India's financial assistance and will contribute towards enhancing the capabilities of the defence and law enforcement authorities of the Maldives.

As PM Modi arrived at the venue, he was greeted by enthusiastic crowds chanting "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and holding banners that read -- "Honouring Enduring Partnership - Welcome, Prime Minister Modi."

In a post on X, Maldivian President's Office stated in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, inaugurate the Dhoshimeyna Building, the new office premises of Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF)."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu jointly inaugurate Dhoshimeyna Building, the newly-built Ministry of Defence building in Malé, Maldives.



Prime Minister Modi described the inauguration as another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "President Muizzu and I inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Defence in Male. This is yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reaffirmed the Maldives' significance in India's regional outreach.

In a post on X, he said, "Held very fruitful discussions with President Muizzu. Maldives is at the core of our 'Neighbourhood First' and Mahasagar Vision. Our discussion covered several sectors, notably commercial and cultural linkages. We both agree that the India-Maldives friendship will always be bright and clear. India is honoured to work closely with the Maldives in areas such as housing, connectivity, infrastructure, defence, digital technology and more. Climate change and renewable energy are also two vital pillars of our bilateral cooperation."

In a further gesture of goodwill, PM Modi also gifted two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes to President Muizzu on behalf of the Government of India.

In a post on X, the President's office said, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu accepts two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes gifted by His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on behalf of the government of India to the Maldives. The state-of-the-art portable hospitals are equipped with an ICU, operating theatre, laboratory, X-ray, and other emergency medical facilities. Each unit can operate independently for 72 hours and treat up to 200 individuals."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu.