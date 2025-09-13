Why Did PM Modi Travel By Road To Churachandpur After Ditching chopper, What Did He Say To A State Divided By Violence?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first trip to Manipur after the ethnic unrest started in 2023, drove into Churachandpur on Saturday after his scheduled helicopter flight was postponed because of incessant rain. The prime minister was initially supposed to fly from Imphal to the Kuki-dominated district but chose the 90-minute drive to reach the waiting crowds.

On his arrival, Modi thanked the people who defied the rain to receive him. "I was glad that I couldn't take the helicopter because I had the chance to see the love and affection showered on the people of Manipur on the way. I bow my head to them with gratitude," the prime minister told a gathering.

An Appeal for Peace and Reconciliation

Speaking at an event at the venue, PM Modi made a strong call for stability and peace in the war-torn state. He called on all ethnic groups, specifically the Meitei and Kuki people, to stop the violence and seek a peaceful future.

"I urge all the communities to walk on the path of peace to realize their aspirations and ensure their children's future," the prime minister said. "Today, I assure you that I am on your side. The government of India is on the side of the people of Manipur."

Development Projects and Resettlement Plan

During his tour, PM Modi inaugurated 19 development projects worth around ₹7,300 crores whose foundation stones he laid. He said that these would enhance the living conditions of local people, particularly the hilltop tribal communities. The projects include improvements in urban infrastructure, roads, drainage, and healthcare facilities.

The prime minister also promised proper rehabilitation and resettlement of the almost 60,000 individuals uprooted by the conflict since May 2023. He reaffirmed the commitment of the central government towards restoring enduring peace and normalcy to the state.

