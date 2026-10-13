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  • /PM Modi, Mark Carney hold telephonic conversation, agree to boost India-Canada ties

PM Modi, Mark Carney hold telephonic conversation, agree to boost India-Canada ties

Following the conversation, Modi said both countries would work to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
PM Modi, Mark Carney hold telephonic conversation, agree to boost India-Canada ties
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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PM Modi, Mark Carney hold telephonic conversation, agree to boost India-Canada ties
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