/PM Modi, Mark Carney hold telephonic conversation, agree to boost India-Canada ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and agreed to build on the improving momentum in India-Canada relations, with a focus on delivering concrete outcomes in key areas of their strategic partnership. Following the conversation, PM Modi said both countries would work to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.
“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” PM Modi wrote on X.
Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world. @MarkJCarney— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2026
“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added.
The conversation comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries, with senior officials and ministers holding regular discussions and a series of high-level visits planned for the coming weeks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter described the chemistry between PM Modi and Carney as “excellent”, saying the two countries had never enjoyed a relationship as good as the one they share now.
In an exclusive interview with IANS ahead of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's official visit to India, Cooter spoke about recent engagements between the two governments, including meetings between Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also discussed the upcoming visit of Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.
“I think it is fair to say that we never had as good a relationship as we have right now. Starting at the highest level, the chemistry between our two Prime Ministers is excellent. They have met four times in just over a year. Officials are also meeting regularly,” Cooter told IANS.
He noted that Canada's National Security Adviser had recently visited India for discussions with his Indian counterpart. Anand's visit would mark her 10th meeting with Jaishankar over the past year, he said.
Cooter said Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu would visit India the following week, leading a delegation of 300 Canadian business representatives. The delegation is expected to spend a week in the country and visit several cities in southern India.
“Our Trade Minister will also visit next week, leading a delegation of 300 Canadian business representatives. I believe this is the largest trade delegation we have ever taken anywhere, certainly to India,” he said.
The High Commissioner said the two countries were also pursuing discussions on energy, migration and defence, with a defence-related visit expected in the near future. He added that at least six other Canadian ministers had visited India over the past year.
Carney visited India in March, while PM Modi is expected to travel to Canada in early December.
A key focus of the proposed visit by PM Modi to Canada will be the possibility of signing the two countries' first Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Cooter said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Canada in early December. At that point, we are hoping to sign our first Free Trade Agreement during that visit,” he told IANS.
He described the pace of negotiations as particularly swift, noting that formal talks had only begun in March this year.
“Which if we can do it, it will happen at light speed, because we only really began to negotiate this in March of this year,” Cooter added.
The renewed engagement signals an effort by New Delhi and Ottawa to turn improving political ties into practical cooperation across trade, technology, energy, security and other shared priorities. The proposed FTA could become a major milestone in that effort if both sides reach an agreement in time for the December visit.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.