PM MODI BHUTAN VISIT

PM Modi Meets Bhutan’s Fourth King, Hails Efforts To Strengthen India-Bhutan Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan and praised his long-standing efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bhutan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan and praised his long-standing efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bhutan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors including energy, trade, technology, and connectivity. Prime Minister Modi also commended the progress of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, describing it as a significant initiative that aligns closely with India’s Act East Policy.

