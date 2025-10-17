Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi on Friday and lauded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s pivotal role in facilitating the Gaza peace agreement. The meeting underlined the growing strategic partnership between India and Egypt and their shared commitment to promoting stability and peace in the region.

During the talks, both leaders discussed key regional and global developments, with a focus on the Middle East peace process and ongoing cooperation in defence, trade, and technology.

In a Post on X, PM Modi said, “Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi, for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. India–Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and humanity.”



