Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973308https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-meets-egypt-fm-abdelatty-praises-sisis-role-in-gaza-peace-deal-2973308.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-EGYPT

PM Modi Meets Egypt FM Abdelatty, Praises Sisi's role in Gaza Peace Deal

PM Modi met Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, praising President Sisi’s key role in the Gaza peace deal and reaffirming India–Egypt cooperation in defence, trade, technology, and regional stability.

|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Meets Egypt FM Abdelatty, Praises Sisi's role in Gaza Peace Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi on Friday and lauded Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s pivotal role in facilitating the Gaza peace agreement. The meeting underlined the growing strategic partnership between India and Egypt and their shared commitment to promoting stability and peace in the region.

During the talks, both leaders discussed key regional and global developments, with a focus on the Middle East peace process and ongoing cooperation in defence, trade, and technology.

In a Post on X, PM Modi said, “Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi, for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. India–Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and humanity.”
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh