PM Modi Meets EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen As Free Trade Agreement Takes Shape

Amid rising tensions between the European Union and the United States over various factors like trade, tariff, and respective stances on Russia-Ukraine dispute, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Before holding bilateral talks with PM Modi, von der Leyen said that India is working hard to diversify its military supply and to access new capabilities. She said that the EU and India can help each other to deliver on their security objectives. She also added that India and the EU are likely to finalise their trade agreement by 2025 end.

In a keynote address at a think-tank, Von der Leyen announced that the EU is exploring a future 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India in the mould of the pacts it has with Japan and South Korea.

The top European leader explained how the world is fraught with "danger" and that the modern version of great power competition is an opportunity for Europe and India to "reimagine" their partnership.

"Over the last 30 years, we have done a lot together. But in truth, we have only been scratching the surface of the potential that is there. So, this is not a time to place limits on our cooperation," she said at ‘India's World.’

"It is time to be pragmatic and ambitious. And to realign our priorities for today's realities," she said ahead of talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Von der Leyen, accompanied by the EU College of Commissioners or senior political leaders of the bloc, began a high-profile two-day visit to India on Thursday.

The European Commission Chief said the EU and India have the potential to be one of the defining partnerships of this century, and New Delhi will be a cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy in the years and decades to come.

"I want this visit to be the start of this new era. Prime Minister Modi and I share the same view. It is time to take our EU-India Strategic Partnership to the next level. For our security and our prosperity.

"For the common global challenges that we face. And for the benefit of our respective regions and our partners around the world," she said.

The European Commission president said cooperation in trade and technology, security and defence, and connectivity and global partnership can take the EU-India partnership to the next level.

On the free trade agreement, Von der Leyen said she has full commitment for it.

"A free trade agreement between the EU and India would be the largest deal of this kind anywhere in the world. I am well aware it will not be easy. But I also know that timing and determination counts and that this partnership comes at the right moment for both of us," she said.

"This is why we have agreed with Prime Minister Modi to push to get it done during this year. And you can count on my full commitment to make sure we can deliver," Von der Leyen said.

The president of the European Commission also reiterated the European position on Ukraine. A failed Ukraine would also intensify the challenges in other parts of the world and not least in this region, she said.

"Other countries around the world are watching very closely whether there is any impunity if you invade a neighbour or violate international borders. Or whether there are real deterrents," she argued.

On connectivity, the European Commission president said the India- Middle East- Europe corridor can be a modern golden road directly connecting India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe.

I believe 2025 is a historic window of opportunity to build an indivisible partnership between Europe and India, she said.

On the proposed India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, Von der Leyen said it will help us step up "our work to counter common threats whether on cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, cyber-attacks or the new phenomenon we see: attacks on our critical infrastructure." There is a lot that we can build on, she said.

"For instance, the recent collaboration on maritime security. And I am delighted at India's interest in joining defence industrial projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation," she added.

(with PTI inputs)