Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018331https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-meets-kazakhstan-pm-discusses-expanding-bilateral-ties-3018331.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi meets Kazakhstan PM, discusses expanding bilateral ties
PM MODI

PM Modi meets Kazakhstan PM, discusses expanding bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, holding wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi meets Kazakhstan PM, discusses expanding bilateral tiesImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, holding wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored ways to deepen ties across key sectors, including trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, emerging technologies and people-to-people exchanges. The talks were part of a series of high-level bilateral engagements taking place alongside the global summit.

Bektenov arrived in the national capital earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Officials said his visit and participation in the summit are expected to further boost the growing partnership between India and Kazakhstan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

New Delhi has turned into a hub of diplomatic activity as world leaders gather for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held separate bilateral meetings with Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Among other prominent attendees are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technology innovators, academicians and civil society representatives from around the world to advance global conversations on artificial intelligence and its future impact.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

formal shirts
Formal Shirts for Men That Define Confidence & Style
Indian Air Force
Is India's Defence system ready for next military revolution? | EXPLAINED
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds for Powerful Sound & Smart Features
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026
Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: 100+ wishes, quotes, messages, more
Galgotias University
Who is Neha Singh? Galgotias University professor at center of robodog scandal
Gurugram news
Gurgaon CEO stunned after finding cab driver with 23 dating matches, CHECK
Technology
Apple March 4 Event: Rs 50,000 MacBook, iPhone 17e and more expected
Dinesh Karthik on Babar Azam
'Virat Kohli & Babar comparison unfair': Dinesh Karthik tears into Babar Azam
Men shorts
Men’s Shorts That Combine Comfort, Performance, and Trend
western dress
Chic Western Dresses For Women To Shop On Amazon