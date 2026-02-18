PM Modi meets Kazakhstan PM, discusses expanding bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, holding wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored ways to deepen ties across key sectors, including trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, emerging technologies and people-to-people exchanges. The talks were part of a series of high-level bilateral engagements taking place alongside the global summit.

Bektenov arrived in the national capital earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Officials said his visit and participation in the summit are expected to further boost the growing partnership between India and Kazakhstan.

New Delhi has turned into a hub of diplomatic activity as world leaders gather for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held separate bilateral meetings with Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Among other prominent attendees are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technology innovators, academicians and civil society representatives from around the world to advance global conversations on artificial intelligence and its future impact.

(With ANI inputs)