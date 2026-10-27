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PM Modi meets Liechtenstein Prince Alois: What India-EFTA trade deal could unlock

The hereditary prince said that India and Liechtenstein could work more closely in advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology under the trade pact with EFTA nations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
PM Modi meets Liechtenstein Prince Alois: What India-EFTA trade deal could unlock
Image Credit: PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 27. (Photo: ANI)

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