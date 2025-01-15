PM Modi Meets Mahayuti MLAs Over Lunch, Urges Focus On Development And Public Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with MLAs of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, engaging them in a luncheon meeting filled with discussions on governance and public outreach. The meeting took place at the INS Angre auditorium in Mumbai, marking Modi’s second visit to the state since the coalition government’s formation in December.

The gathering, held nearly two months after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the state assembly elections, included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with most MLAs from the coalition of the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and smaller allies.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of public engagement and development-focused initiatives. Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar described the interaction as "deeply engaging," highlighting Modi's constructive approach and sharing of political experiences.

“There was no criticism, only guidance on how to address public issues effectively,” Kesarkar told reporters.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar lauded the meeting, calling it a session packed with knowledge and motivation. “Even after seven terms as an MLA, today’s interaction inspired me to contest for an eighth term,” he said.

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh echoed similar sentiments, adding that Modi urged MLAs to enhance public outreach and ensure government schemes reached the grassroots level. “It felt like having a senior member guide us. His personal interaction left everyone inspired,” she remarked.

Notably, several prominent Mahayuti MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Dhananjay Munde, were absent from the meeting, which did not go unnoticed. While Kesarkar refrained from speculating on their reasons, their absence became a point of discussion.

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari expressed regret over the missed opportunity, stating, “Those who skipped the meeting lost a chance to gain invaluable guidance from the Prime Minister.”

Describing the atmosphere, Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale likened the meeting to a family gathering, with Modi playing the role of a senior member offering guidance. Independent MLA Ravi Rana called the session a “motivating experience,” adding that the Prime Minister’s interaction was both inspiring and insightful.

The Mahayuti alliance, which won 230 of the 288 seats in the November 20 elections, continues to project a united front, with Modi’s meeting reinforcing the coalition’s commitment to development and effective governance.