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PM Modi meets President Putin in Delhi, gifts Russian translation of Thirukkural

The literary gift was presented as Modi and Putin held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Putin arrived in India on Friday for the summit, which India is hosting on September 12 and 13.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
PM Modi meets President Putin in Delhi, gifts Russian translation of Thirukkural
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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