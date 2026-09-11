Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /PM Modi meets Putin: Can $100 billion trade target give India-Russia ties a fresh push?

PM Modi meets Putin: Can $100 billion trade target give India-Russia ties a fresh push?

The two leaders shared a warm hug before beginning their talks, their second meeting this year. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31. During the meeting, PM Modi gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the celebrated work of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
PM Modi meets Putin: Can $100 billion trade target give India-Russia ties a fresh push?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
DDCA awards Rs 1.43 crore prize money to clubs and players for 2025-26 season
2
3
4
5