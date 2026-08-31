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  • /PM Modi, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, discuss India-Russia ties

PM Modi, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, discuss India-Russia ties

During the meeting, Putin said trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India was showing positive trends.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
PM Modi, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, discuss India-Russia ties
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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