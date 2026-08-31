/PM Modi, Putin meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, discuss India-Russia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, with the two leaders discussing the growing India-Russia partnership, trade and economic cooperation. During the meeting, Putin said trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India was showing positive trends.
#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/RCUW7n0J7c
“Relations between Russia and India are growing stronger, helped by PM Modi’s personal attention,” the Russian President told PM Modi.
Putin also noted the increase in tourist exchanges between the two countries, highlighting the growing people-to-people ties alongside their broader economic and strategic relationship.
"...I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership. Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us. I am very grateful to you for that," Putin added.
Meanwhile, recalling Putin’s visit to India last year, PM Modi said, “Your visit to India last year was highly successful and truly memorable.”
“It is a matter of deep satisfaction for us that our cooperation continues to scale new heights and that we are working together for the welfare of the people of both nations,” he said.
The Prime Minister added that putting national interest first had been a shared approach between the two countries and would remain their guiding principle in the future. “Moving forward with national interest as the paramount priority has been our shared approach, and this will remain our guiding principle in the future as well,” he said further.
Turning to the Ukraine conflict, PM Modi said India had consistently discussed the issue with Russia and continued to support efforts towards peace.
“We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so,” PM Modi said.
“Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity,” he said.
Calling for an early peaceful resolution, PM Modi added, “A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message.”
He said, “The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace.”
Looking ahead to the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Modi said India was preparing to host the grouping’s meeting and that people across the country were looking forward to welcoming Putin and his delegation.
“India is hosting the BRICS Summit in a few days, and all Indians are eager to welcome you and your delegation. Your visit will strengthen our bilateral relations and further reinforce dialogue and cooperation within the BRICS framework,” Modi said.
The meeting in Bishkek comes as New Delhi and Moscow continue to maintain close ties across trade, economic cooperation and other areas of bilateral engagement.
Both leaders have regularly stressed the importance of maintaining and further strengthening the India-Russia partnership amid changing global developments.
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