INDIA-US TIES

PM Modi Meets US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard; Says, 'She Always Been...'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 07:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Meets US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard; Says, 'She Always Been...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump, met US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Gabbard was confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence earlier on Wednesday. During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated her on getting confirmed for the role. 

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary."

When PM Modi landed in the US, India's Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. This marks PM Modi's first visit to the United States since Donald Trump began his second term in office.  

Upon his arrival, PM Modi proceeded to Blair House, where he was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora. The crowd warmly welcomed him with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi, Modi." In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for their support and warm reception.

"A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," PM Modi posted on X.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.

During his visit to the US, Blair House is more than just a luxurious guest house. It's a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House. Before departing for his visit, PM Modi stated that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations. (With ANI inputs)

