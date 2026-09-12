/PM Modi meets Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit as India-China ties show signs of thaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, as the two countries seek to build on a recent improvement in relations following years of tensions.
Xi’s visit to India is his first in seven years and comes after a thaw in ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the tensions that escalated after the Galwan standoff.
The meeting took place as BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed deep concern over the continuing escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
“We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region,” the declaration said.
“We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” it added.
The declaration also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
“We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA,” the resolution stated.
It stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be maintained even during armed conflicts to protect people and the environment.
On Gaza, the BRICS bloc called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.
The declaration also took note of the growing global polarisation and distrust, calling for greater international efforts to strengthen peace and security.
It backed a multilateral approach that respects different national viewpoints on major global issues, including sustainable development, ending hunger and poverty and tackling climate change. At the same time, it voiced concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda.
The BRICS declaration further warned of growing nuclear risks and the threat of conflict. It called for renewed efforts on disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation, while stressing the need to preserve the integrity and effectiveness of the existing system to support global stability and international peace and security.
Earlier, Xi urged BRICS countries to take on a greater peacemaking role amid the conflict in West Asia.
Addressing the summit in New Delhi, Xi said China would work with other BRICS members towards that goal, arguing that the conflict in the Middle East “does not serve the common interests of the international community”, according to Reuters.
During his address at the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi proposed 10 measures for reforming global governance. He suggested that BRICS members could develop the proposals into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next summit.
The Prime Minister also called for the Global South to move from being a “rule-taker” to a “rule-shaper”.
Addressing the session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening in New Delhi, PM Modi said the Global South remains at the forefront of major global crises but continues to have limited influence over international decision-making.
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