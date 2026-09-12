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PM Modi meets Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit as India-China ties show signs of thaw

Xi’s visit to India is his first in seven years and comes after a thaw in ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the tensions that escalated after the Galwan standoff.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
PM Modi meets Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit as India-China ties show signs of thaw
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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