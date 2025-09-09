PM Modi 'Deeply Disturbed' By Nepal Violence, Appeals For Peace, Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a exhaustive meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs after returning from a day's tour, where the unfolding developments in neighboring Nepal were the prime subject of discussion. The Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow and distress over the violence and loss of lives in the Himalayan country.

आज दिनभरीको भ्रमणबाट फर्किएपछि सुरक्षा सम्बन्धी मन्त्रिपरिषद् समितिको बैठकमा नेपालको घटनाक्रमहरुको बारेमा विस्तृत छलफल भयो । नेपालमा भएको हिंसा हृदयविदारक छ । धेरै युवाहरुले आफ्नो ज्यान गुमाउनु परेकोमा मेरो मन अत्यन्तै विचलित छ । नेपालको स्थिरता, शान्ति र समृद्धि अत्यन्त… September 9, 2025

'Heart-Wrenching' Violence Worries PM

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a statement after the security high-level meeting, Prime Minister Modi called the violence in Nepal "heart-wrenching." He expressed intense personal distress at the brutal loss of life, especially that of youths. "My heart is very troubled by the fact that numerous young people have lost their lives," PM Modi said.

Appeal For Peace And Stability

Highlighting the paramount significance of the well-being of Nepal, Prime Minister Modi specifically emphasized that "Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance." He subsequently made a sincere appeal to the people of Nepal. "I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order," he appealed, pointing to India's interest in its close neighbor in the face of the present unrest. The commentary is an indicator of India's close watch of the situation and its wish for a quick return to normalcy.

Key Political Landmarks And Residences Under Siege

The mass unrest has witnessed major political and government landmarks throughout Nepal fall prey to mob attacks. Singh Durbar, Kathmandu's central administrative complex, and Sheetal Niwas, the presidential palace, were both torched. The homes of President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and past prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sher Bahadur Deuba have also been destroyed.

Assault On Deuba Home, Political Offices Under Attack

In a most threatening incident, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were attacked by the former during the attack on their home. The offices of several political parties have also been targeted, indicating a widespread and vicious backlash against the political establishment.

ALSO READ | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive After Home Torched | Horrific Video