PM Modi notices boy holding his portrait during Kerala rally, says this from stage

PM Modi in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted moment during a public rally in Kerala on Tuesday when he noticed a young boy holding up a hand-drawn portrait of him. The moment, captured on video drew applause from supporters.

As PM Modi was speaking from the stage, his attention was drawn to the child standing among the crowd and holding the portrait high above his head.

Pausing his speech briefly, the Prime Minister pointed toward the boy and acknowledged him.

After noticing the young boy, PM Narendra Modi said, "I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, and I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child's love."

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Narendra Modi tells a young boy, "I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to… pic.twitter.com/DiAhts0TyZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday welcomed the Prime Minister to Thiruvananthapuram and praised him for launching several key projects aimed at the state's development.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving several key projects for the state, calling it a "cherished moment of satisfaction" for the state government.

(with ANI inputs)