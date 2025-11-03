Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979573https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-offers-condolences-extends-support-to-families-of-rajasthan-accident-victims-2979573.html
NewsIndia
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi Offers Condolences, Extends Support To Families Of Rajasthan Accident Victims

In a tragic incident, several lives were lost in a Rajasthan road accident, prompting PM Modi to express grief and announce aid for the victims’ families.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Offers Condolences, Extends Support To Families Of Rajasthan Accident VictimsImage Credit: ( IANS )

Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district that claimed 18 lives and left several others injured, extending condolences to the bereaved families and announcing financial assistance for the victims.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi.” The Prime Minister's condolences came after a horrific accident on Sunday near the Matoda area in Phalodi subdivision, around 160 km from Jodhpur city, where a tempo traveller bus carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck.

 

According to police, at least 18 people lost their lives in the accident, while several others sustained serious injuries.

The victims were reportedly returning from Kolayat in Bikaner after attending a religious event when the accident occurred. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the tempo traveller was completely mangled, trapping many passengers inside.

Rescue teams and local police rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, pulled out the injured and shifted them to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure prompt medical assistance to the injured.

"The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families.

Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Chief Minister Sharma wrote on X. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Sources citing officials said that both vehicles involved in the accident would be mechanically examined to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and also check for reasons such as brake failure or driver fatigue.

It is also suspected that poor visibility and the high speed of the tempo traveller might have contributed to the collision. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi Offers Condolences, Extends Support To Families Of Rajasthan Accident
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 03.11.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Karnataka
DKS Set For Karnataka CM Role? Siddaramaiah Vexed By Queries On Succession
Viral post
Gutka Stains At Metro Station Spark Civic Sense Debate On Social Media | Watch
Winter Socks
Best Winter Socks For Warmth And Comfort Available On Myntra
Bihar Election 2025
'Appu, Pappu, Tappu' Enter Bihar Polls As CM Yogi's Remark Draws Oppn's Ire
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 03-11-2025 Assam State Monday Lucky Draw
Tamil Nadu rape
TN Horror: College Student Abducted, Raped Near Airport - Chilling Details
charles coste
Olympic Legend Charles Coste, Paris 2024 Torchbearer, Dies At 101
Bihar Election 2025
Tejashwi Criticises Modi For ‘Katta’ Remark, Says Language Unbecoming Of A PM