PM Modi Address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday - this was the first since the launch of the Indian Armed Forces 'Operation Sindoor' on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi commenced his speech by saluting the Indian Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists on behalf of all Indians. He dedicated their bravery and courage to all the mothers and daughters of the country. Here are the key highlights from his address:

1- Operation Sindoor: Not Just A Name

PM Modi said that 'Operation Sindoor' is not just a name, but a reflection of the sentiments of crores of people of India, and an unwavering promise of justice. He added that terrorists never dreamed that India could make such a big decision.

“Late in the night of May 6, early in the morning of May 7, the whole world saw this promise turn into results. Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, including their training centers. Terrorists never dreamed that India could make such a big decision. But when the country is united, filled with the spirit of Nation First, Nation First, steely decisions are taken and results are shown,” he said.

2- ‘Complete Freedom’ To Indian Armed Forces

The Prime Minister stated that the Indian Armed Forces were given complete freedom to weed out terrorists, and added, “We have given complete freedom to the Indian forces to root out terrorists. And today, every terrorist, every organization of terror knows what is the result of removing vermilion from the forehead of our sisters and daughters.”

3- ‘Morale Of Terrorists Shaken’

Indian drones attacked not only terrorist organizations’ buildings, but also shook their morale, PM Modi stated, adding that “terrorist hotspots” like Bahawalpur and Muridke have been hubs of global terrorism.

“When Indian missiles attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, Indian drones attacked not only the buildings of the terrorist organizations, but their morale was also shaken. Terrorist hotspots like Bahawalpur and Muridke have been hubs of global terrorism. All major terrorist attacks in the world, be it 9/11, the London Tube Bombings, or the major terrorist attacks in India over the decades, have been linked to these terrorist sites,” the PM said.

4- Over 100 Terrorists Killed: PM

The Prime Minister, in his address, informed that over a hundred terrorists have been killed in India’s attacks.

“Terrorists destroyed the sindoor of our sisters, so India destroyed these headquarters of terror. More than 100 terrorists have been killed in these attacks by India. Many masterminds of terror, who had been roaming freely in Pakistan for the past two and a half to three decades, who hatched conspiracies against India, were eliminated by India in one fell swoop,” he stated.

5- Pakistan’s “Bewilderment”

The PM said that in its bewilderment, Pakistan did a “cowardly” act and targeted India’s schools, Gurudwaras, and civilians’ homes.

“Pakistan was deeply disappointed and frustrated by the actions of India. It was bewildered and in this bewilderment, it did another cowardly act. Instead of supporting India's strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself. Pakistan targeted our schools, colleges, Gurudwaras, temples, and houses of civilians. Pakistan targeted our military base,” the Prime Minister said.

6- Pakistan's Missiles Scattered Like Straw in Front Of India: PM

PM Modi in his speech said that Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at its heart.

“The world saw how Pakistan's drones and missiles fell like straws in front of India. India's strong air defense system destroyed them in the sky itself. Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at the heart of Pakistan. India's drones and missiles attacked with precision. They damaged those airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined,” he added.

7- Pakistan's Desperation

PM Modi said that after Pakistan suffered heavy losses, its army contacted the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India on May 10. He added that India destroyed the terror camps established in Pakistan and therefore, when the Islamic State said that it would not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it.

The PM said, “After India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was pleading with the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of 10th May. By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale. The terrorists were eliminated.”

He continued, “We had destroyed the terror camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Therefore, when Pakistan appealed and said that it would not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it. And I am repeating again, we have just suspended our retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. In the coming days, we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion of what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead.”

8- Befitting Reply

He said, “First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a befitting reply will be given. We will continue to respond in our way, on our terms. We will go to every place where the roots of terror come from. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terror bases that thrive under the guise of nuclear blackmail.”

“Thirdly, we will not separate the government that supports terror and the masters of terror. During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the ugly truth of Pakistan again, when senior officers of the Pakistan Army came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is huge proof of state-sponsored terrorism. We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and its citizens from any threat,” he added.

9- Warning To Pakistan

PM Modi said, “The way the Pakistani army and government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India's stand is very clear. Terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.”

“I will also tell the world community today that our declared policy has been that if we talk to Pakistan, then it will be on terrorism, if we talk to Pakistan, then Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, PoK, will be on that,” the PM said.

After the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, India launched a precision strike codenamed Operation Sindoor. Pakistan retaliated with missile and drone attacks in several Indian territories and violating the ceasefire on multiple occasions.