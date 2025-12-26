PM Modi On Veer Baal Diwas: 'Day Associated With Courage, Conviction And Righteousness'

PM Narendra Modi on Friday extended greeting to the nation on the ocassion of Veer Baal Diwas. Paying tribute to the Sahibzades through social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.”

Remembering the teachings of Mata Gujri Ji, PM Modi dedicated the day in rememberance of the brave sacrifice of Brave Sahibzades. He emphasised on the teachings of tenth sikh guru shri Guru Gobind Singh.

PM Modi linked Veer Baal Diwas with the idea of Courage, Conviction And Righteousness, in his X post he wrote, “This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations.”

Veer Baal Diwas is marked every year on December 26th to honor the fearless sacrifice of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji's young sons the Sahibzades Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who refused conversion and were bricked alive in 1705 amid Mughal oppression.

Commemorating the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in a Veer Baal Diwas program at Bharat Mandapam and interact with recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

On the ocassion of Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organizing nationwide participative programs to educate citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades. These events honor the indomitable courage of India's young historical heroes through events like, storytelling sessions, recitations, poster-making, essay-writing competitions, and more. The events are carried put by Child Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres, and other educational platforms, as well as through online activities on government portals like the MyGov and MyBharat portals.